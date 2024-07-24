Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.90. Alkermes shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 749,186 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alkermes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Alkermes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

