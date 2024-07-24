Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 40.32%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Agilysys Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

