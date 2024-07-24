AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,053,270.00. Insiders purchased 147,060 shares of company stock worth $1,237,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.19 on Friday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.