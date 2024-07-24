Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 1.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 295,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 706,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Adventus Mining Trading Down 1.3 %
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
