Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Adagene Stock Down 1.1 %

ADAG stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

