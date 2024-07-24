Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0690 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $70.47 million and $2.70 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,874.37 or 0.99913764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

