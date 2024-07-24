49,815 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.07% of QuidelOrtho at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

