zkSync (ZK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $697.90 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $697.90 million and approximately $136.86 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.18995851 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $166,577,738.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

