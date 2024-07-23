Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $209.61 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $32.17 or 0.00047660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $209.61 million and approximately $68.25 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,515,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,335,639.16546831. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 32.50941843 USD and is up 12.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1100 active market(s) with $109,256,767.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

