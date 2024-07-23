Wrapped AVAX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.45 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $196.45 million and approximately $73.27 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $29.72 or 0.00045052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,608,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,523,274.98577991."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

