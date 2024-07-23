Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $179.84 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

