Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIW opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

