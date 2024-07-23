Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $37.65 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

