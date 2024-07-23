Wedbush Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

