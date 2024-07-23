Wedbush Increases AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,245,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

