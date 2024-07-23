VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $132.36 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. VVS Finance has a market cap of $132.36 million and approximately $122,167.01 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,585,598,487,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,103,670,909,103 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

