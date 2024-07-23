Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

