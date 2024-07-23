Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 4.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.53. Approximately 2,870,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,417,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

