Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Joe Bonaccorso Sells 25,461 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 287,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 905.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

