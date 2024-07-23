Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.1 %
Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
