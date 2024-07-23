Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

