Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.98

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 55882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

