Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 193.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. 5,055,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,373. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

