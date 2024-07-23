Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VVV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

