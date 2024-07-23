USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.5 million.

NYSE USNA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,532. The stock has a market cap of $873.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $105,233.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,482,021.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

