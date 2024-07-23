UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.13

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.13 and last traded at $97.43, with a volume of 61623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

