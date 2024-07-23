Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

UGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

