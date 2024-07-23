Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.05

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 42592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

