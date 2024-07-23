TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Director Janet S. Wong Purchases 2,500 Shares

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TWFG Trading Down 2.7 %
TWFG stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $22.89.
About TWFG
