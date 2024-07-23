TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Director Janet S. Wong Purchases 2,500 Shares

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TWFG stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $22.89.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

