Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 187.1% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.14. 1,507,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $656.35 and its 200-day moving average is $605.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

