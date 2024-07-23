Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 362,516 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

