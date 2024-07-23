Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

TFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 3,095,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 73,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

