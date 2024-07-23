Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $505.45

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 505.45 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 499.25 ($6.46), with a volume of 202329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.34).

Tristel Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,840.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tristel news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.69), for a total value of £127,600 ($165,028.45). 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

