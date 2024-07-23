Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.