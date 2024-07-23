The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
WU stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
