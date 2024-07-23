The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.43. 1,889,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,406. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

