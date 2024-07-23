Tezos Price Hits $0.75 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $747.51 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,011,329,440 coins and its circulating supply is 990,775,314 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

