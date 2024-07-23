Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at TD Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of TXT opened at $91.85 on Friday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

