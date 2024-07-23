TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0196 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $109.31 million and $13.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00045705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,511,803 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,482,847 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.