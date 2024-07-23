Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $397.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.43. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.71.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

