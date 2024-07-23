Tectum Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00013123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tectum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $65.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 8.52816762 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $996,792.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

