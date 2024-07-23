Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.