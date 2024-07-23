TD Securities Downgrades Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) to Sell

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$33.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.17.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

