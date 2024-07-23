TD Cowen Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $214.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

NYSE SAP traded up $13.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. 1,277,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,516. SAP has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $213.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

