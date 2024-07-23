Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.81 and last traded at $91.46. Approximately 26,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 283,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

