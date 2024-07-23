Swipe (SXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.28 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $158.58 million and $10.28 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 611,320,604 coins and its circulating supply is 611,316,446 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

