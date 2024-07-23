Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Sun Communities by 36.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 175.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 117,251 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $124.82. 45,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,641. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

