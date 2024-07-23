Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $190,587.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.76 or 0.05187137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00045705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

