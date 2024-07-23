StockNews.com Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI opened at $335.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.05. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

