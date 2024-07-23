StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

